Beaver, AK

Rainy forecast for Beaver? Jump on it!

 8 days ago

(BEAVER, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Beaver, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0bvYpHZd00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

