4-Day Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
