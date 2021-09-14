Tuesday sun alert in Portal — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(PORTAL, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portal:
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
