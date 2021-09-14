CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamlet, NC

From hospital volunteer to nurse: RichmondCC grad now works at Scotland Memorial

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biN5q_0bvYonRi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYJhJ_0bvYonRi00

HAMLET – When Misty Freeman was a student at Scotland High School, she volunteered as a “candy striper” at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Almost two decades later, she is still making rounds at the hospital, but now as a registered nurse.

A graduate of Richmond Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, she has worked a total of 15 years for Scotland Memorial.

“I work in the resource pool where I have worked in the ER, ICU, progressive care unit, women’s service, and telemetry, but I currently do charge in our ICU and COVID unit,” Freeman said.

Those early years as a hospital volunteer are what made her want to become a nurse.

“I love critical care nursing, and although we are in a pandemic, I couldn’t see myself in any other career during this time,” Freeman said. “I went into nursing because I love helping people, and no matter what, I would do that at any cost.”

Freeman decided to enroll in the nursing program at RichmondCC for several practical reasons. It was close to home; it was affordable; and she was a single mother.

“At the time I had a small child so going off to a university wasn’t an option. After doing some research, I knew that going off to a university did not necessarily make you a better nurse,” she said. “I knew RichmondCC had an awesome nursing program.”

While awesome, it was also challenging. When she and her family would go out to eat, she would take her textbooks with her so she could stay on top of all the required reading.

“Nothing came easy for me and I knew that I had to get through the program the first time around so I really had to study,” she said. “My parents are the ones who instilled in me that education is important, and they helped me get through school.”

Her parents, Kim and Ricky Freeman, both work for RichmondCC. Ricky is a welding instructor, and Kim works in the maintenance department. Her mother also graduated in June from RichmondCC with an Office Administration degree.

RichmondCC’s nursing instructors also had a great impact on Freeman’s drive and determination to become a nurse.

“Ronnie Lynn Tunstall was a huge inspiration to me. She was a friend when we needed that and she was the teacher that we needed as well. She gave us real-life scenarios with her teaching style and her years of experience as an emergency department nurse and a paramedic,” Freeman said.

In her position at Scotland Memorial, Freeman serves as a mentor for new hires, as well as nursing students who complete clinical rounds at the hospital.

“Misty is a positive role model, but above and beyond she is an amazing nurse who takes care of her patients, families and other members of the healthcare team,” Tunstall said. ” I am proud to know that she is an alumni of our ADN program and a single mom who has overcome many obstacles to be successful.”

Since graduating from the ADN program in 2011, Freeman has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through Western Governor’s University and a Critical Care Certification (CCRN). Her plan is to stay working at the bedside of patients; however, at some point in her career, she would like to pursue her dream job of flight nursing.

“I did a ride along program with Duke Life Flight, and the experience was amazing,” Freeman said. “But I came to work at Scotland Memorial to give back to my community. I have worked with great leaders and would recommend this facility to anyone coming into nursing.”

While Freeman received financial aid to help pay for her classes and books, Scotland Memorial Hospital also covered many of her college expenses in return for working for the hospital for two years.

Freeman said she is the nurse she is today because of the foundation she received at RichmondCC. Her daughter, Hailey Bustard, just started her first year at RichmondCC this fall semester. She is taking prerequisite classes that will transfer into a radiology program.

“I feel like when I chose to come to RichmondCC, that was one of the best decisions I could have made,” Freeman said. “College can be one of the most exciting times in your life. It’s an experience that comes with memories that last a lifetime. RichmondCC made that happen for me. I’m proud my daughter is attending RichmondCC and that she is getting the support she needs to accomplish her goals.”

Applications for admission into the Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing programs for the 2022 Fall Semester are now being accepted. Nursing program applicants will also need to schedule an appointment to take the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS).

For information about the nursing program or other programs at RichmondCC, call Student Services at 910-410-1700. More classes are starting Oct. 18. Visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Wiley Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

FirstHealth Family Medicine-Rockingham welcomes 2 nurse practitioners

ROCKINGHAM – FirstHealth of the Carolinas Family Medicine has welcomed two new providers to its Richmond location. Samantha Ammons, FNP, and Megan Moore, AGNP, will begin seeing patients on Oct. 3 at the Rockingham office located at 921 S. Long Dr., Suite 101. FirstHealth Family Medicine offers care to all ages, from babies to grandparents, by appointment. Same-day appointments are available for acute-illnesses. Rockingham office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Broadstep Behavioral Health acquires Coastal Southeastern United Care

RALEIGH – Broadstep Behavioral Health, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and severe persistent mental illness, has acquired Coastal Southeastern United Care. Coastal (CSEUC) is a behavioral health and substance abuse agency providing a wide range of diagnostic and treatment programs in North and South Carolina. Broadstep, a portfolio company of Bain Capital’s Double Impact fund, operates in seven states and is headquartered in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

FirstHealth honors 2021 Nursing Leadership Academy graduates

PINEHURST – FirstHealth of the Carolinas has announced its 2021 Nursing Leadership Academy graduates. Ashley Collins, R.N., MSN, CMSRN; Jennifer Cummings, R.N, MSN, CCRN; Rebecca Locklear, MSN, BSN, RN-BC; Sharon Odom, R.N., BSN; Iris Mullen, BSN, R.N.; Sheila Brock, R.N., BSN; Meredith Johnson, R.N., BSN; Dory Franklin, R.N., BSN, CBN; and Chrisi Embler, R.N., BSN, CBN all completed the year-long program that is designed by FirstHealth nursing leaders to prepare charge/staff nurses for leadership roles.
PINEHURST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Hamlet, NC
Education
City
Hamlet, NC
Scotland County, NC
Education
Scotland County, NC
Society
Laurinburg Exchange

Luminary event to be held Saturday

LAURINBURG — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Live Like Madison organization is trying to shine a light on that issue. The nonprofit is hosting its “Shine a Light on Childhood Cancer” luminary event on Saturday and has extended sales through Wednesday. The luminaries are $10 and Live...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Gospel on Cronley deemed a success

LAURINBURG — The Living Water Christian Resources, LLC bookstore and the Total Women Outreach Ministry hosted a gospel singing event on Saturday to help raise money for their ministries and Event Coordinator Janie Adams said the event was a success. “We raised funds by making an Ad Book, getting donations...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

UNC Health Southeastern’s Physician Services to transition to UNC Physician Network next summer

LUMBERTON — Steps are being taken to more closely align UNC Health Southeastern with the UNC Health system. UNC Health Southeastern’s Physician Services division will transition to UNC Physician Network in July 2022, according to the local health care system. The overall health system entered a management services agreement with UNC Health in January, making it a part of North Carolina’s leading public academic health system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Laurinburg Exchange

Duck Derby reset for Friday morning

LAURINBURG — The race is back on. The United Way of Scotland County’s long-awaited Duck Derby, which was set to waddle off at 10 a.m. this past Saturday, had to be called off when the crew that would patrol the river’s waters, which also performed HazMat duties, was needed to assist in cleaning the Scotland County Courthouse after sheriff’s deputies arrested a number of people who contaminated the courthouse.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Hospital Volunteer#Single Mom#Scotland High School#Icu#Covid#Office Administration#Adn#Ccrn#Student Services
Laurinburg Exchange

Politicians hurt students with teacher shortage

If you sat down in the dentist chair, you would think it crazy if the receptionist barged in to say, “Good morning, we’re still trying to hire a hygienist. So between phone calls and scheduling appointments, I’m here to clean your teeth.” It sounds like a Three Stooges skit, but something similar is happening in our public schools. It’s not funny at all to educators like me.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Losing our grandchildren … finding them again

In some North Carolina houses, this is a time of empty rooms and empty spaces. Children, so long ever-present, are now suddenly gone away to college. Even though they knew the day was coming, there is great emptiness in their homes and in their hearts. This is true especially for parents, but also for grandparents, even though all knew that the day was coming.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Laurinburg Exchange

Daisy Award winner

FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Brittany High, R.N., was recognized with the DAISY Award for June 2021. High, who works in the Intermediate Surgical Unit, was nominated by a co-worker. In then photo: Deana Kearns, MSN, R.N., administrative director for Clinical Practice and Corporate Education; Jessica Maloy, BSN, R.N., CCRN-CSC, nurse manager, ISU; Angie Stone, MSN, R.N., CV-BC, director of inpatient cardiovascular services; Brittany High, R.N.; Jacklynn Lesniak, DNP, MS, R.N., NEA-BC, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Science
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Sept. 24. — The Scotland County Republican Party will hold their annual...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

SRAA committee looks to the future

LAURINBURG — On Monday, the Steering Committee for the Southeast Regional Airport Authority met ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting, which will be held on Thursday. “We have begun to wrap up on the process of identifying all areas we need to address over the next five to 10 years, ” said Chairman Guy McCook. “We are putting plans in place and prioritizing.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Duck Derby postponed, new date TBA

LAURINBURG — Duck season on the Lumber River got postponed this weekend thanks to a handful of drug arrests. The United Way of Scotland County’s long-awaited Duck Derby, which was set to waddle off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, had to be called off when the crew that would patrol the river’s waters, which also performed HazMat duties, was needed to assist in cleaning the Scotland County Courthouse after sheriff’s deputies arrested a number of people who contaminated the courthouse.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Free latin dance lessons set at RichmondCC campuses

HAMLET – The Student Government Associate at Richmond Community College is sponsoring free Latin dance lessons for anyone interested in learning this style of dance. Dance lessons will be given from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Cole Auditorium on the Hamlet Campus. A second round of lessons will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Covington Street Building on the Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg.
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Rotary Club restarting its litter pickup

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club of Laurinburg is bringing back its campaign against litter starting this Saturday. “We took off the month of August,” said Rotary Member Will Miller. “Before, when we were collecting, we would meet at 9 a.m. until noon, but we have decided that we will change that and start a little earlier at 8 a.m. and collect trash until 10:30 a.m.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

School district must improve transparency

Transparency. It’s defined as “the condition of being transparent.”. That’s not very helpful, so we will try to clear things up: Transparency — as used in science, engineering, business, the humanities and in other social contexts — is operating in such a way that it is easy for others to see what actions are performed. It implies openness, communication and accountability.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy