Hailee Steinfeld Goes Blonde & Shows Full Leg In Tinkerbell-Inspired Mini Dress At The Met Gala

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pzd2_0bvYojuo00
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Two words: Blonde bombshell! When Hailee Steinfeld arrived at the Met Gala looking this good, it was hard to take your eyes off of her.

With so many fashionable folks attending the Met Gala, it sometimes can be hard to stand out. However, that’s never been a problem for Hailee Steinfeld, and she made that a VERY clear at the 2021 event on September 13th. First of all, she dyed her gorgeous brunette hair platinum blonde, and cut her long locks into a bob. Drama! Then, her makeup theme was all about giving her a glow, with even her eyes brows slightly bleached, just so that everything about her could match her dress. And that dress! Oh my!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298ojo_0bvYojuo00
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hailee arrived at the Met Gala looking other worldly, with delicate, heavenly lace wings draped along her Iris Van Herpen Fall 2021 Haute Couture mini dress. The look is dramatic and bold, giving her the change to show off the fact that she has legs for days and achieving an effect of elegance from head to toe! Put simply, your girl Hailee always understands the assignment! If this was her audition for Tinkerbell in the live-action Peter Pan, the role should be hers!

At the last Met Gala in 2019, Hailee quite literally wore a statement piece from Viktor & Rolf. The statement — the slogan “No Photos Please” sewn into the floor length, rainbow-colored tulle gown, which is ironic, given that the Met is basically the place to be to be photographed! Nevertheless, the dressed turned heads, just as her choice of gown for the 2021 event. In short, Hailee delivers year after year.

And what a year 2021 is shaping up to be for Ms. Steinfeld. It kicked off strong, with her critically acclaimed, Peabody Award winning Apple TV+ series Dickinson returning for its second season. Delayed due to the pandemic, it now works out that the third and final season of the beloved show will air this November, bringing a close to creator Alena Smith‘s daring retelling of the life and work of Emily Dickinson.

But Hailee fans won’t have to wait long to see her on their TVs again. A few short weeks after Dickinson’s final season airs, the first season of Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+. Hailee joins the now ever growing list of next generation Avengers as Kate Bishop, who will team up with Clint, the aforementioned Hawkeye, to take up the bow to stop the forces of evil. Or maybe one force of evil? All we know is that it’s set at Christmas time and that’s all we need to know, quite frankly.

