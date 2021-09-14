CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Lindon

Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 8 days ago

LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bvYoi2500

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

