Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0