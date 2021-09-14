Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.