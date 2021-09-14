Deering Weather Forecast
DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 44 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 43 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
