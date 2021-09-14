CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deering, AK

Deering Weather Forecast

Deering News Watch
Deering News Watch
 8 days ago

DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bvYocjj00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Deering News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

