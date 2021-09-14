Erwin Weather Forecast

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.