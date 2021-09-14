Erwin Weather Forecast
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
