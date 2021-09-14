Fields Daily Weather Forecast
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
