Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning. The government has been setting out its plan to tackle Covid over autumn and winter - when cases are expected to rise. A key part of that is to offer booster vaccines to all over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers. The booster should be given at least six months after a second dose - with the Pfizer jab recommended. Experts say there are some signs the protection offered by the vaccine may start dropping off several months after the second dose - with the most vulnerable groups most at risk of this. The boosters are being rolled out across the UK. Read more in our explainer here.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO