Elfin Cove, AK

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Elfin Cove

Elfin Cove Times
Elfin Cove Times
 8 days ago

(ELFIN COVE, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Elfin Cove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elfin Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bvYo40O00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove, AK
ABOUT

With Elfin Cove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

