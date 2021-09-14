Daily Weather Forecast For Witten
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
