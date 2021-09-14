A subscription for tacos? Taco Bell is testing a 30-day 'Taco Lover's Pass'

Want a steady stream of tacos in your life? If you're in Arizona, you can subscribe to Taco Bell.

The fast-food chain revealed it is testing a Taco Lover's Pass , where customers can get one taco a day for 30 days.

Taco Bell is testing out the subscription service at select restaurants in the Tucson area, the chain said.

Customers use the pass exclusively through Taco Bell's app. To get their free taco, customers add the pass from the Online Exclusives section of the menu to their cart and check out.

Consumers can choose between seven tacos, including the standard crunchy or soft taco, supreme tacos, or the Doritos Locos Tacos.

Taco Bell says prices vary between $5 and $10 based on the user's location. The following Taco Bell restaurants in Tucson offer the pass:

9410 E. Golf Links Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85730

495 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85705

1620 W Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85746

1818 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85719

3930 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711

2150 W. River Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741

6616 E Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85715

10815 N Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ, 85737

1111 S Wilmot Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85711

7915 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85704

7140 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741

4951 S Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85706

8578 East Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ, 85710

3455 E Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85716

1720 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ, 85745

10265 E. Old Vail Road, Tucson, AZ, 85747

1210 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85714

