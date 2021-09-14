Rainy forecast for Timber? Jump on it!
(TIMBER, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timber Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timber:
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then patchy drizzle during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
