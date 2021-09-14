CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Rainy forecast for Timber? Jump on it!

Timber Today
Timber Today
 8 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timber Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timber:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bvYnVTJ00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then patchy drizzle during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Macron to send envoy back to US, France says after Biden call

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will send his ambassador back to the United States next week after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, the two sides said on Wednesday. Last week, France...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Timber, OR
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak#Nws
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
11
Followers
242
Post
690
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy