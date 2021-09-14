Daily Weather Forecast For Central
CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0