Members of the Biden administration are condemning footage that shows U.S. Border Patrol agents whipping at and charging horses at migrants in Del Rio, CNN reports. Why it matters: Over the weekend, the Biden administration began cracking down on the thousands of Haitian migrants who have sought refuge in Del Rio in the hope of seeking asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched an investigation into the Border Patrol incident after it drew backlash online.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO