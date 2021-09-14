CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK still wants full negotiation with EU on N. Ireland trade -PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Full negotiations are needed with the European Union to resolve issues with the deal governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Last week, the EU rejected a British demand to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol, saying that to do so would only bring instability and uncertainty. Johnson’s spokesman said there had been “some elements of progress”.

“We still feel that there needs to be a full negotiation and that needs to begin seriously and begin soon because it mustn’t mean the EU coming up with its own planned solutions and presenting them as take it or leave it,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the U.S.-British alliance. Johnson had once worried his warm relationship with...
POTUS
BBC

Johnson tells French to 'prenez un grip' over security pact

Boris Johnson has told the French to "donnez-moi un break" over the UK’s new military pact with the US and Australia. Addressing "some of our dearest friends", the prime minister said the Aukus deal was "not trying to shoulder anybody out" and was not "adversarial towards China". Mr Johnson was...
POLITICS
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil health minister who shook hands with Boris Johnson at UN tests positive for Covid

A Brazilian health minister who shook hands with a maskless Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus in New York.Marcelo Quiroga sat with the British prime minister and new foreign secretary Liz Truss during a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday.A statement from the Brazilian government said that Mr Quiroga is currently in good health and will remain in isolation in the US. The health minister received his first shot of a Covid vaccine in January.The 55-year-old cardiologist was filmed shaking hands with Mr Johnson and is also thought to be staying at the same hotel as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Joe Biden plays down chances of striking trade deal with UK

Joe Biden downplayed prospects of brokering a post-Brexit trade deal with Boris Johnson as ministers resorted to considering downgrading their efforts to join an existing pact.Meeting the Prime Minister in the White House the US President issued a fresh warning for the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over the EU departure.Mr Biden did not counter the assertion from his predecessor Barack Obama’s that Britain would be at the “back of the queue” for a post-Brexit free trade agreement.Sitting next to Mr Johnson in the Oval Office the US President told reporters: “We’re...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia PM Morrison says trade talks with EU will take time

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said any trade talks with the European Union will be worked through in “the weeks and months ahead” as he deals with fallout of the decision to cancel a $40 billion submarine deal with France. “It’s not an easy thing...
ECONOMY
mix929.com

EU hopes to solve Northern Ireland’s Brexit trade issues by year-end

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union hopes to resolve the trading difficulties of Northern Ireland by the end of the year, the EU’s post-Brexit coordinator said on Tuesday, while warning London against unilaterally suspending the terms of the divorce deal. European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who oversees EU relations with Britain,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Nuclear subs deal a risk to NATO: UK former ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the new defence pact signed between the United States, Australia and Britain, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday.
WORLD
The Independent

Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode since a March general election and no simple path to a new administration, no major plans were unveiled in the king's speech that is written by the government.“Major new long-term choices are for the next Cabinet ” King Willem-Alexander told a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.Even so, he said the government would invest...
EDUCATION
AFP

Boris Johnson tells world leaders 'frustrated' at climate inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor their climate fund pledges. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations to cut their carbon emissions, minimize the impact of climate change and adapt their economies to deal with its effects. "Everyone nods and we all agree that 'something must be done,'" said Johnson, whose country will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. "Yet I confess I'm increasingly frustrated that the something to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough."
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

