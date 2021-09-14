Agar Daily Weather Forecast
AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
