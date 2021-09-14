Kaltag Daily Weather Forecast
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Light rain likely then areas of fog during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Rain And Snow
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0