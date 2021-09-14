CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, MO

Sun forecast for Santa Fe — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Fe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Fe:

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Sun#Mo#Nws
