Holy Cross Weather Forecast

HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Scattered rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 50 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Light Rain High 52 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Light Rain High 53 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 47 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.