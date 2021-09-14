Holy Cross Weather Forecast
HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0