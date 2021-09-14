Weather Forecast For Eagle

EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Scattered rain and snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 46 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 46 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.