Weather Forecast For Eagle
EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain and snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
