Tupelo Weather Forecast
TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
