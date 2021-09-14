A rainy Tuesday in Grayling — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(GRAYLING, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Grayling, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grayling:

Tuesday, September 14 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 49 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 51 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Light Rain High 51 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 46 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



