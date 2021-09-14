CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Center, CA

Desert Center Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

DESERT CENTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bvYmFhY00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

