Trail City Daily Weather Forecast
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0