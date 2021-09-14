Jump on Coffman Cove’s rainy forecast today

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Coffman Cove Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:

Tuesday, September 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.