Karval Daily Weather Forecast
KARVAL, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
