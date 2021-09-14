3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Minto
(MINTO, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Minto. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Minto:
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
