Weather Forecast For Morse
MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0