Weather Forecast For Morse

MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



