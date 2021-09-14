CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodeo, NM

Rodeo Weather Forecast

Rodeo News Beat
Rodeo News Beat
 8 days ago

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bvYlywg00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rodeo, NM
ABOUT

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

