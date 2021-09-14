4-Day Weather Forecast For Watton

WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



