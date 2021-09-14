4-Day Weather Forecast For Watton
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
