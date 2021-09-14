Weather Forecast For Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
