Wisdom, MT

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Wisdom Digest
 8 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) A sunny Tuesday is here for Wisdom, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wisdom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bvYlp0900

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas of fog then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

