Palmdale Weather Forecast
PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0