Palmdale Weather Forecast

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, September 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



