How to Stop Automatic Restart in Windows 10 after a Windows Update

By Ryan Maskell
winbuzzer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re finding that your PC restarts randomly, there’s a good chance that Windows update it behind it. After it completes a significant update, a Windows 10 auto restart may kick in, interrupting your workday or gaming session. Thankfully, you can make it so this is unable to happen. Today we’re going to show you how to stop automatic restarts in Windows 10 with the group policy editor, registry, or task scheduler.

#Windows Software#Windows Updates#Windows Registry#Open Settings Press#Computer Configuration#Windows Components#Command Prompt#Cmd#Computer Policy#Stop Automatic Restart#Windowsupdate#Au
