How to Stop Automatic Restart in Windows 10 after a Windows Update

If you’re anything like me, Windows 11 is one of the most exciting Windows releases to happen in many years. It’s all in the name, really. We’ve been on Windows 10 since 2015, and while there have been pretty major updates in that time, it’s felt a little stale for a while. Windows 11 looks radically different in more ways than one, and the name symbolizes that. But as excited as some of us are, it might not be for everyone. If you don’t like Windows 11 or it’s causing problems for you, we’ll show you how to roll back to Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO