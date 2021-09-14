How to Stop Automatic Restart in Windows 10 after a Windows Update
If you’re finding that your PC restarts randomly, there’s a good chance that Windows update it behind it. After it completes a significant update, a Windows 10 auto restart may kick in, interrupting your workday or gaming session. Thankfully, you can make it so this is unable to happen. Today we’re going to show you how to stop automatic restarts in Windows 10 with the group policy editor, registry, or task scheduler.winbuzzer.com
