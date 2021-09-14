Dunn Center Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0