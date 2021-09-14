Daily Weather Forecast For Emington
EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
