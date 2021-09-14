CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsey, KS

Rainy forecast for Wilsey? Jump on it!

Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 8 days ago

(WILSEY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wilsey Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilsey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0bvYla0U00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Jump on Okatie’s rainy forecast today

(OKATIE, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Okatie Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
OKATIE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsey, KS
Wilsey Daily

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey, KS
2
Followers
229
Post
218
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy