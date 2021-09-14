Buffalo Gap Daily Weather Forecast
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
