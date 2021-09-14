Daily Weather Forecast For Kim
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
