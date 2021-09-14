Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
