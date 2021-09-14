Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
