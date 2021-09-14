Weather Forecast For Holstein

HOLSTEIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



