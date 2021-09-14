Daily Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
