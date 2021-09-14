Mitchell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.