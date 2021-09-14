Grenora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
