The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra has been officially revealed, and it’s completely redesigned for the third generation. Toyota’s full-size pickup has received a complete transformation to stand up to its competitors. The new 2022 Tundra now has new engines including a hybrid, an advanced five-link rear suspension, and more. Not to mention the redesigned interior and rugged new exterior. The front grille is bigger and will now take up the majority of the front of the truck. The sleek new headlight design makes the Tundra stand out. There are also new odds and ends included with each of the six different trim levels. Deciding which is right for you can be a tough choice. The 2022 Toyota Tundra’s six trim levels are SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, and TRD Pro.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO