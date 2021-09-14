CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

PHOTOS: Trending red carpet looks from Met Gala 2021

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels, TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#American Fashion#Cnn#Vogue#Chanel#Carolina Herrera#Victorian#Black American#Japanese#Haitian
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kaley Cuoco Makes (a Very Glamorous!) First Red Carpet Appearance Post Split at the 2021 Emmys

Kaley Cuoco's highlighter hue gown was standout on the Emmys red carpet. The Big Bang Theory alum, 35, arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show-stopping neon yellow Vera Wang dress with floral-embellished straps, a slit and a billowy train, marking her first red carpet appearance since she and Karl Cook announced their split on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Bring on the gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and daring dresses, because the 2021 Emmys red carpet was nothing if not show stopping. Stars from fan-favorite shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Ted Lasso assembled their glam squads, called upon their stellar stylists and made their way to the red carpet for the Sunday, September 19, event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Radiates in Plunging White Dress From The Row and Platforms on Emmys Red Carpet

Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress courtesy of her sisters to the 2021 Emmy Awards. The “WandaVision” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a cream dress from The Row, her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line. The custom gown tent dress featured billowing sleeves and a plunging V-neck. She paired sparkling earrings from Chopard to the look. Elizabeth earned the first Emmy nomination of her career for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff on Marvel’s superhero series on Disney+. For her footwear, the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress went with platform heels. She wore custom-dyed Chaka platform heels from Stuart Weitzman,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy